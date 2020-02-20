YARMOUTH -- RCMP in Yarmouth County is asking the public to bring forward any information they may have on a sexual offence case that dates back as far as the 1970's.

Yarmouth Municipal's RCMP General Investigation Section began the historical investigation into 69-year-old James "Jim" Robert Cosman on November 5, 2019, after one victim came forward to describe what happened to him as a young boy.

Since then, two additional victims – who were also young boys at the time of the offence – have also provided statements to police. Three other names of potential victims were provided, but RCMP was unable to contact them.

According to police, all three incidents are believed to have happened at a home on Haskell Street in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.

Cosman, of Chegoggin, Nova Scotia, held a position in the community where he had access to youth.

He faces a total of eight sexual offence charges in relation to the three victims including three counts of indecent assault on a male and three counts of gross indecency.

RCMP in Yarmouth, N.S. obtained a search warrant for a home on Main Shore Road and completed a search on February 19. No additional charges were laid as a result.

Police want to remind any victims that they can come forward and discuss their incident before deciding to participate in the court process.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Yarmouth RCMP.