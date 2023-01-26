Yarmouth man found guilty of second-degree murder in death of Colton Cook

A jury has delivered a guilty verdict in the 2020 murder of a man from the Yarmouth, N.S., area.

Colton James Cook, 26, was reported missing from Brooklyn, N.S., on Sept. 27, 2020. Later that day, police found partial remains near his burned truck in Yarmouth.

A few days later, officers found Colton's identifiable remains near the intersection of Saunders and Raynardton Road in South Ohio, N.S.

Thursday night, the jury in the trial found Robert Charles Rogers of Yarmouth County guilty of second-degree murder and interfering with human remains.

"Happy for the verdict. Right now, I'm overjoyed. It's hard to be there on our end and sit there and watch what you have to watch, hear what you have to hear, and have no say," said Colton's mother, Stacey Cook, by phone from her home in Yarmouth.

Jennifer Stairs, the director of communications for the Nova Scotia Judiciary, confirmed the guilty verdict to CTV News.

Stairs says the charge carries an automatic life sentence, but the court still needs to determine when Rogers will be eligible for parole. He is due back in court for a sentencing hearing on Feb. 2.

Two other men have been charged in the death of Colton Cook.

Wayne Richard Crawford previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case.

A third man, Keith Arthur Siscoe of Yarmouth County, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.