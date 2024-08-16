Yarmouth Regional Hospital gets new CT scanner

The Yarmouth Regional Hospital in Nova Scotia is getting a new SPECT/CT scanner.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the new scanner will replace the older model that has been in service since March 2013. The scanner combines a nuclear medicine scan and a CT scan to create a 3D image to better identify problems in the body.

“The foundation is pleased to partner with Nova Scotia Health on the purchase of a new SPECT/CT that will improve diagnostic accuracy,” said Ann Jones, board chair with the Yarmouth Hospital Foundation, in the release.

“We know how important it is for our healthcare professionals to have access to the latest technology so they can deliver the best care possible. Our work to support our regional hospital would not be possible without the ongoing generosity from our community and for that we are deeply grateful.”

The foundation will contribute up to $1.5 million for the scanner.

The hospital will also receive funding to support a new backup generator for the facility.

