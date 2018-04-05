

Aly Thomson, THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Kristin Johnston's best friend has testified that the Montreal-born yoga instructor was excited about starting a new chapter in her life, but was stressed about breaking up with the law school graduate accused of murdering her.

Jennifer Hazard told Nicholas Butcher's second-degree murder trial Thursday that Johnston came to visit her in Costa Rica in early March 2016 after shutting down her yoga business in Halifax.

Hazard said Johnston, 32, appeared exhausted when she arrived, but by the end of the trip her mood had changed. She described Johnston as "the brightest light."

"She was ready for a new chapter and so excited to move to Tofino (B.C.) and start a new life," said Hazard, sometimes becoming emotional on the stand in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Hazard said they planned to meet in Montreal about a month later to see a concert before going back to Halifax to pack up and drive across the country.

She said Johnston told her she was stressed about breaking up with Butcher. When Johnston arrived back in Halifax after her trip to Costa Rica, they exchanged many messages, she said.

"Home is really hard," Hazard said, reading a message Johnston had sent to her days before her death. "I feel so trapped here it's nuts."

The Crown alleges Butcher, a graduate of Dalhousie University's law school, killed Johnston and tried to kill himself inside her home in Purcells Cove on Halifax's outskirts on March 26, 2016.

In her opening statement Wednesday, prosecutor Tanya Carter said the medical examiner will testify that Johnston had 10 wounds on her neck, and that her death was caused by sharp force.

Carter alleged the 35-year-old Butcher "couldn't be without Kristin Johnston, and killed her."

"The evidence is not complicated. Kristin's life ended in tragedy, and the evidence points to Mr. Butcher committing murder," Carter told the Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury.

Butcher has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

The Crown has said it expects to call about 40 witnesses. The trial is expected to take about 20 court days.