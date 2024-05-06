ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Youth charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing in Prospect Bay, N.S.

    Police say a youth has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Prospect Bay, N.S., Sunday morning.

    The RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment and ambulance crews responded to a weapons complaint at a home on Prospect Bay Road just after 9 a.m.

    Officers found the victim outside of the home.

    Police say he had been stabbed “multiple times” after an argument with a youth who he knew.

    The youth was arrested when he exited the home.

    The victim, a 42-year-old man from Prospect Bay, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The youth has been charged with:

    • attempted murder
    • aggravated assault
    • possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
    • assault with a weapon
    • uttering threats

    He was held in custody and will appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court on Monday.

