Youth charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing in Prospect Bay, N.S.

Police say a youth has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Prospect Bay, N.S., Sunday morning.

The RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment and ambulance crews responded to a weapons complaint at a home on Prospect Bay Road just after 9 a.m.

Officers found the victim outside of the home.

Police say he had been stabbed “multiple times” after an argument with a youth who he knew.

The youth was arrested when he exited the home.

The victim, a 42-year-old man from Prospect Bay, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The youth has been charged with:

attempted murder

aggravated assault

possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

assault with a weapon

uttering threats

He was held in custody and will appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court on Monday.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.