LR. SACKVILLE, N.S. -- Zac’s Warriors are a team of friends, family, and community members who are determined to fulfill the “life list” of an 11-year-old who is fighting cancer.

Zac Connolly is making a point to live every moment to the fullest, despite battling liver cancer.

The number one item on Zac’s life list was a pug puppy, which he has aptly named Joy.

“He’s having fun with his pug,” says Jack Connolly, Zac’s cousin.

“His puppy is really cute and kissy and cuddly, so I think that’s making him happy.”

Other items on Zac’s life list include making pancake art, walking on the beach, and riding a horse.

“A local hotel has donated a room for them, so that will be another thing, so he'll be doing that next week,” says Emma Connolly, Zac’s cousin.

“He wanted a fireplace, which is covered, so they can still have a fire during the fire ban. The school he goes to, Cavalier, donated a bunch of stuff so that he can have a camping night in the backyard. So as soon as the weather clears up he'll be doing that.”

Zac has received messages of support from all around the world, including one from Dan Reynolds – the lead singer of his favourite band, Imagine Dragons.

“Hey Zac, how are you doing? This is Dan from Imagine Dragons and I just wanted to take a minute to send you a quick video to say I'm thinking of you, I'm proud of you,” said Dan Reynolds in a video message.

Seeing friends and family is another important item on Zac’s list.

Zac’s Warriors are planning a parade of people to drive by his grandmother's home on Monday afternoon so he can check that item off his list.

“I think with a parade it will really show him all the people who are here supporting him and rooting for him. It will give him a chance to see all these people in a safe social-distancing way,” says Emma Connolly.

“I think he’s going to be really happy to see how many people are there and how many people are praying for him,” says Jack Connolly.

Even though he's going through a lot right now, Zac sent along this message.

“Thank you very much,” says Zac Connolly.