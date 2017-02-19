

After back-to-back storms this week, many are still digging out this weekend. While much of the focus has been on clearing roads and sidewalks, there's another concern buried deep that emergency officials say needs to be dealt with quickly.

"Halifax Water owns about 8300 hydrants, that's a lot of hydrants. So we run a dozen pieces of equipment out digging out hydrants. It's slow work, you can't smash and bang you have to be fairly delicate around the hydrant," says James Campbell of Halifax Water.

The digging out is also revealing some damage to the hydrants, like one knocked out of commission by a city snow removal team.

Halifax firefighters also hit the streets trying to clear the way.

"Obviously when you're putting out a fire, water is crucial, so we carry some on the trucks but it's always good to have a secondary source nearby so you can get it quickly," says Cpt. Stephen Turner of Halifax Fire.

With thousands of hydrants yet to be freed, priority is given to those located near schools, hospitals and senior homes.

Officials say it could take up to two weeks to clear all of the hydrants.

Crews are also asking for help from the public. Snowbanks across the city have markings spraypainted on them indicating a hydrant buried beneath.

Haligonians can also check a water mapping app that pinpoints the location of hydrants.

"Anyone can go on, type their address and it will automatically locate the hydrant and catch basin nearest their home, so if anyone wants to help out and adopt a hydrant or catch basin, that's also a great help," says Campbell.

So far, no fire calls have been impeded by access to hydrants, but having to dig out or access the closest cleared hydrant could cause costly delays during times when every second coutns.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Marie Adsett.