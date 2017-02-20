

The body of a 66-year-old man was found buried under three feet of snow near his car.

Police were called to Chapel Road in the Huntington area of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality around 3:30 p.m. Sunday by the man’s familywho reported him missing.

Cape Breton Ground Search and Rescue assisted in the search. The man’s body was found several hours later, buried under snow near his car.

“The team rolling, got out there at 4:30, started the search at about 5:30 and it wasn't too long after that we found the gentlemen,” said Paul Vienneau of Cape Breton Search and Rescue.

His identity has not been released, but locals say he’s lived in the area for a long time.

“I've known the gentlemen for 30 years,” said Vienneau. “He was with the Department of Natural Resources, a fine gentlemen. It was kind of tough on a few of us when we found him.”

The man lived at the end of a dirt road in a wooded area. Neighbours say he lived alone.

Vienneau says it appeared he was getting ready for the storm that brought more than 50 centimetres to the area.

“The last verified report of the gentlemen was last Monday, and I guess he backed his truck in which was unusual for him,” Vienneau said.

Police say an autopsy will be done in Dartmouth, but foul play is not suspected.

