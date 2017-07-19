Featured
Cape Breton woman allegedly struck by vehicle driven by partner to be laid to rest
Dana Marie Jessome was struck by a vehicle on Oxford Drive in Sydney Mines, N.S. on July 14, 2017. She later died in hospital. (J.M. Forbes Funeral Home)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 12:12PM ADT
A Cape Breton woman who was allegedly struck and killed by a vehicle driven by her partner will be laid to rest Wednesday.
Dana Marie Jessome was struck by a vehicle on Oxford Drive in Sydney Mines, N.S. Friday morning. The 28-year-old woman was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with serious injuries and then transported to a Halifax hospital, where she died.
Jessome’s funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon at Holy Family Church in Sydney Mines.
Her obituary describes her as having a big heart and a passion for both music and basketball.
Meanwhile, a memorial is growing at the scene of the fatal collision, with flowers and messages of grief covering the quiet street.
Jessome's partner, Kimberley O’Dea, is facing several charges including second-degree murder and criminal negligence causing death.
The 36-year-old woman is due back in court for a bail hearing on Aug. 2. The Crown is opposing her release.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Cape Breton woman allegedly struck by vehicle driven by partner to be laid to rest
- Convicted killer Andre Denny granted supervised community access
- ‘It’s not right’: N.S. sexual assault victim fearful assailant will walk free
- Enfield woman charged with stunting on Highway 111
- UNB study looks at little-known effects of musculoskeletal issues on other diseases