A Cape Breton woman who was allegedly struck and killed by a vehicle driven by her partner will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Dana Marie Jessome was struck by a vehicle on Oxford Drive in Sydney Mines, N.S. Friday morning. The 28-year-old woman was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with serious injuries and then transported to a Halifax hospital, where she died.

Jessome’s funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon at Holy Family Church in Sydney Mines.

Her obituary describes her as having a big heart and a passion for both music and basketball.

Meanwhile, a memorial is growing at the scene of the fatal collision, with flowers and messages of grief covering the quiet street.

Jessome's partner, Kimberley O’Dea, is facing several charges including second-degree murder and criminal negligence causing death.

The 36-year-old woman is due back in court for a bail hearing on Aug. 2. The Crown is opposing her release.