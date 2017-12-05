

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia government is offering a cash reward for information that leads to a conviction in the homicide of a 22-year-old man in the Halifax area in September.

The RCMP responded to a home on Cherry Brook Road in Lake Loon, N.S. on Sept. 14 after family members found a body inside.

Police believe Josiah Kaelin Sparks met with foul play sometime between Sep. 11 and Sept. 14.

His death has been added to the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information about Sparks’ death is asked to contact the RCMP or the program at 1-888-710-9090.