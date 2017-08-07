

CTV Atlantic





Police were called to an ATV accident on McGee St., in Springhill, N.S., just before 5 p.m., Sunday.

Officers say the passenger, a 19-year-old man from Amherst, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP say the driver, a 26-year-old man from the area, fled the scene and was later apprehended by officers. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say their initial investigation suggests the ATV was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control on a turn and struck a pole.

Charges are pending against the driver of the ATV under the Off Highway Vehicle Act, Motor Vehicle Act and Criminal Code.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.