A debate involving the level of experience councillors on Cape Breton Regional Municipality have has hit a nerve with some constituents. Things took a personal turn as discussion focused on filling a seat on a committee.

“No wonder young people are leaving in droves,” says first time councillor Amanda McDougall.

McDougall has been busy the last 24 hours, searching through emails of support, after the exchange between colleagues on Tuesday.

“It was probably one of the more uncomfortable moments of my life,” says McDougall.

The issue began when McDougall was chosen to sit on the Nova Scotia solid waste resource management committee. She was chosen over two longer-serving members, replacing one councillor that held the position for eight years.

“You really got to work your way up, you don’t get to be a chair or on a special committee or the chair itself in one year,” said CBRM councillor Clarence Prince during Tuesday’s meeting.

“I know when I sat in some of these solid waste meetings, sometimes they can get pretty heavy,” added CBRM councillor Eldon MacDonald.

McDougall says she was embarrassed by the exchange and feels there’s a divide between council.

“It’s never easy to be in the crossfire of people both patting you on the back for past experiences and what you bring to the table, to the people who are saying, point-by-point, that you are not capable,” says McDougall.

“If you don’t give us a chance to have these experiences, how are we supposed to gain experience?” argued Councillor Kendra Coombes during the meeting.

Councillor George MacDonald says he thought this particular matter should go to a council vote.

“I didn’t want anyone to be embarrassed, and I didn’t want the public to think that it’s the old councillors vs. the new councillors. That’s not the case at all, at least in my mind,” says MacDonald.

CBRM Mayor Cecil Clarke says he will pull council together and make sure they follow the code of conduct at the next council meeting.

“Suggesting someone is too inexperienced or suggesting someone has too much experience and has been around too long, both are not appropriate. We have to get back to common courtesy and parliamentary decorum,”

McDougall is hoping council will be given sensitivity training, so a debate like this doesn’t happen again.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.