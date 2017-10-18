

CTV Atlantic





A service station in Dominion, N.S. has been destroyed by an early-morning fire.

Residents tell CTV News they heard several loud ‘bangs’ shortly after 4 a.m. and some homes had to be evacuated due to the intense heat coming from Bailey’s Service Centre.

Three fire departments responded to the scene. There is no word on possible injuries at this time.

Several cars were also destroyed in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Residents say Bailey’s Service Centre has been in operation since 1960.