Featured
Eighth North Atlantic right whale found dead in Gulf of St. Lawrence
Researchers examine one of the North Atlantic right whales that have died in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / HO- Marine Animal Response Society)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, July 20, 2017 7:58AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Another endangered North Atlantic right whale has been found floating lifeless in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
A Facebook post by the Marine Animal Response Society says they received a report on Wednesday about a dead right whale, the eighth such case since June 6.
The society says it is working with the federal Fisheries Department and the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative to conduct a necropsy of the whale later this week to determine what killed it.
The group says there was also a report of another entangled right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Detanglements of right whales were recently put on hold by Ottawa following the death of a whale rescuer in New Brunswick.
The society says the Fisheries Department will monitor the entangled whale and consult with experts on the safest course of action.
North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered, with about 525 estimated to still be alive.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Eighth North Atlantic right whale found dead in Gulf of St. Lawrence
- Man charged with dangerous driving causing death of 19-year-old N.B. woman
- N.S. to offer free naloxone kits to the public as part of opioid response
- N.S. government inks $50-million cheque to developers to buy 10 P3 schools
- The Jordan decision: A major overhaul in Nova Scotia’s justice system