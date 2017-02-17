

CTV Atlantic





A 75-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Barrington Passage, N.S. Thursday evening.

Police say three people were trying to cross Highway 3 shortly before 7 p.m. when one of the pedestrians was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

EHS responded but they were unable to resuscitate the man and he died at the scene. The man has not been identified but police say he was from Barrington Passage.

No one else was injured.

One lane of Highway 3 was closed to traffic for several hours but it has since reopened.