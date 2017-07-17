

CTV Atlantic





An elderly man was taken to hospital after his vehicle crashed into a home in Trenton, N.S.

Members of the New Glasgow Regional Police and Trenton Fire Department were called to the home on High Street around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the 78-year-old driver of the Toyota van sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Aberdeen Hospital in nearby New Glasgow.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time.

Police say three people were inside the home, but no one was injured.

Both the van and the front of the home sustained extensive damage in the collision.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.