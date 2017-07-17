Featured
Elderly man taken to hospital after van crashes into Trenton home
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 11:39AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, July 17, 2017 1:02PM ADT
An elderly man was taken to hospital after his vehicle crashed into a home in Trenton, N.S.
Members of the New Glasgow Regional Police and Trenton Fire Department were called to the home on High Street around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the 78-year-old driver of the Toyota van sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Aberdeen Hospital in nearby New Glasgow.
No one else was in the vehicle at the time.
Police say three people were inside the home, but no one was injured.
Both the van and the front of the home sustained extensive damage in the collision.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Elderly man taken to hospital after van crashes into Trenton home
- Halifax EHS station damaged after vehicle in parking lot catches fire
- WestJet plane hit by laser on approach to airport in Charlottetown: RCMP
- Little Bear moves into new enclosure at Cape Breton wildlife park
- Edward Cornwallis statue vandalized following demonstration in Halifax