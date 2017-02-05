

There’s finally light at the end of the tunnel for many in regards to the power outages in New Brunswick.

By late afternoon Sunday, NB Power had re-established electricity for more than 133,000 customers and 90 per cent of the Acadian Peninsula.

The Canadian Red Cross has been able to close some shelters, and have been concentrating their efforts on the Shippagan area.

“The shelter is managed by the Red Cross has been closed because everybody has been returning home (Saturday) night and (Saturday) night there were one or two people sleep in the shelters,” said Carl Boisvert of the Canadian Red Cross.

Volunteers with the non-profit group say people have been brave in the face of adversity.

“They have been grateful. In a state of emotion sometimes, but very courageous,” said Marielle Giroux of the Canadian Red Cross.

The province has also asked the Canadian Red Cross to help distribute emergency financial aid to those affected by the ice storm. Those impacted are asked to contact the agency, which will either deposit funds in bank account or hand out prepaid cash cards.

“The province has asked the Red Cross to register the people and to evaluate the needs of every family,” said Boisvert.

Daniel Robichaud was without power for six days. With the ice storm now behind him, he's already getting ready for the next one.

“I'm just preparing,” said Robichaud. “You never know we could probably use some gas for my generator if something happens again. I'm going to be ready.”

During the height of the outage more than 300 crews from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Maine were working throughout the province. But as electricity continues to be restored, many of those crews are being released.

