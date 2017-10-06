

CTV Atlantic





A family of three is homeless after a fire destroyed their Halifax-area home Thursday.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Terence Bay Road in Terence Bay, N.S., located roughly 30 kilometres southwest of Halifax.

No one was home at the time and no one was injured.

It took crews a few hours to put out the fire.

The Canadian Red Cross says a man and his two adult sons lived in the home. The organization is helping them with emergency lodging, food, and other support.

Fire officials say the cause is under investigation.