Family of three homeless after fire destroys Halifax-area home
Published Friday, October 6, 2017 12:07PM ADT
A family of three is homeless after a fire destroyed their Halifax-area home Thursday.
The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Terence Bay Road in Terence Bay, N.S., located roughly 30 kilometres southwest of Halifax.
No one was home at the time and no one was injured.
It took crews a few hours to put out the fire.
The Canadian Red Cross says a man and his two adult sons lived in the home. The organization is helping them with emergency lodging, food, and other support.
Fire officials say the cause is under investigation.