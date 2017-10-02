

CTV Atlantic





A section of Highway 103 near Bridgewater, N.S. remains closed following a fatal collision Sunday evening.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Camperdown Road and Highway103 in Hebbs Cross.

Police have not released any details about the crash or the victim.

Highway 103 remains closed between exits 14 and 16 as police investigate the incident.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area or use an alternate route.