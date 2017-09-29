

Three decades have passed since Saint John teen Kimberly Amero disappeared without a trace, and now a true-crime podcast aims to shed light on her disappearance.

Amero was reported missing on Sept. 3, 1985, just two days before her 16th birthday. No one has heard from her since.

“It’s a very bizarre, fascinating case,” says podcaster Jaymee Splude. “There’s so many strange twists and turns that it takes, and the more that I read on the Internet, the more I saw that most of it was rumours and made-up theories.”

Splude has been researching Amero’s case for two years – reading countless news articles and talking to witnesses, as well as members of Amero’s family.

So far she has released five episodes, which are available in both podcast and video formats.

Ed Amero says it’s hard for him to watch, but he appreciates that Splude is bringing attention to his sister’s case.

“Brings her back out so that people are talking about her,” he says. “It’s just something I have to do for my sister, right. It just doesn’t go away.”

While the case is 32 years old, police in Saint John say it remains a very active investigation. Police also say they are still treating Amero’s disappearance as a missing persons case, as there is no evidence to suggest she was the victim of a homicide.

Meanwhile, Splude says she is counting on members of the public to come forward with information.

“I just found it so unfair that we have left it just not knowing, because I don’t think that’s fair to the Amero family,” she says.

At the time of her disappearance, Amero was five-foot-eight inches tall and weighed 110 pounds, with blue eyes and light brown hair.

She also went by the names Kimberly Cormier and Kimberly Foster.

Today she would be 48 years old.

Anyone with information about Amero’s disappearance is asked to contact Saint John Police or MissingKids.ca.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Mary Cranston