A 57-year-old man has died following a fire in East Hants, N.S., Saturday night.

RCMP say a vehicle and a home caught fire just before midnight on Walton Woods Road in East Walton, N.S., about 40 minutes outside Windsor.

Police say the vehicle was fully involved by the time officers arrived at the scene, while the home was partially on fire.

“In the process of trying to find the person involved, turns out the person was inside the truck adjacent to the structure," said Danny Patterson, Chief of the Walton Fire Department.

The man’s body was found inside the vehicle by firefighters, according to police.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, but family, friends and neighbours believe the his name was Murray Lake, who lived in the home with his dogs and cats. It's believed they perished in the fire, as well.

Lake's nephew lives next door and is remembering him as a quiet man who was quick to help others.

Condolences are pouring in on social media and many are pausing to remember the man.

"He was a nice guy,” said neighbour Tom Wheaton. “Quiet and helpful, and it's a loss. He'll be missed."

The investigation has been turned over to the RCMP.

"We've certainly been working with people in the community, trying to get statements from people who were with the occupants of the residence to try to figure out what happened,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke of Nova Scotia RCMP.

The fire marshal was on scene Sunday and will work to determine its cause.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.