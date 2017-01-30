

CTV Atlantic





Five Maritime universities have filed legal action against the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, saying its decision not to allow student-teachers in the classroom during the job action is causing "irreparable harm."

During work-to-rule, teachers are not supervising Bachelor of Education students from Mount St. Vincent, St. FX, Acadia, Saint-Anne and Cape Breton universities. Some masters programs are also affected.

The schools argue it's causing irreparable harm to nearly 600 students.

“If they can't get into the classroom now, it affects their opportunity to graduate,” said Peter Halpin, executive director of the Association of Atlantic Universities.

Bachelor of Education students in Nova Scotia are required to spend a minimum of 15 weeks in the classroom practice-teaching in order to graduate.

Section 31 of the Education Act requires teachers to allow student-teachers in the classrooms and assist them. The teachers union says its directives remain in place for now.

“Those people will be our members, and some of them as soon as next year, and so we're fighting for better conditions for them as well,” said Liette Doucet, president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union.

Work-to-rule continues to be divisive for many parents and students.

"I hope (teachers) get what they deserve,” said parent Jim Oldham. “They work hard to raise our children and I think they should get a big cut of what we give as taxes."

"I think it sucks because it's affecting the kids,” said parent Jocelyn Anderson. “They don't get to do their extra-curricular activities and it's pushing the time when they're allowed in the school."

Some parents remain vocal about supporting teachers. More than 17,000 have joined the Parents for Teachers Facebook page.

“I just keep hoping that the end game will be something better for the school system than what we have,” said Gavin Fridell, who is on the steering committee.

Fridell says his group will continue supporting the teachers. They're planning another rally this weekend.

The tentative deal is still on the table and union members will vote on it Feb. 8.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Sarah Ritchie.