

CTV Atlantic





The SPCA seized six small dogs from a home in Nova Scotia's Hants County on Thursday after receiving a tip.

The SPCA says the seized dogs were in need of medical care and their coats were badly matted.

There were 18 dogs on the property and the owners were allowed to keep a dozen. They have been ordered by officials to provide better care for the remaining animals.

Officials say it is too early to put the dogs up for adoption.

The investigation is ongoing.