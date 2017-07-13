Featured
Half a dozen dogs seized from Nova Scotia home
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, July 13, 2017 6:42PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, July 13, 2017 9:16PM ADT
The SPCA seized six small dogs from a home in Nova Scotia's Hants County on Thursday after receiving a tip.
The SPCA says the seized dogs were in need of medical care and their coats were badly matted.
There were 18 dogs on the property and the owners were allowed to keep a dozen. They have been ordered by officials to provide better care for the remaining animals.
Officials say it is too early to put the dogs up for adoption.
The investigation is ongoing.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Supreme Court of Canada won't hear Oland appeals, retrial date to be set
- Inquiry commission to mediate ongoing labour dispute at Halifax Herald
- Fisheries Department suspends some whale rescues following rescuer death
- Human remains found near vehicle belonging to missing N.B. man
- N.B. animal welfare workers investigating after abused dog found near bridge