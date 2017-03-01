Featured
Halifax-area man charged with child porn, child luring
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 11:44AM AST
A Halifax-area man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the RCMP’s integrated internet child exploitation unit.
Police executed a search warrant at a Hatchet Lake, N.S. home on Feb. 22. A 40-year-old man was arrested without incident.
Michael Ross Maddeaux is facing child luring and child pornography charges in connection with the investigation and subsequent search.
The Hatchet Lake, N.S. man was released from custody on conditions. He is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on May 1.
