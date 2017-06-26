Featured
Halifax man accused of committing indecent act at provincial park
Halifax's Long Lake Provincial Park is seen in this undated file photo.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 12:46PM ADT
A Halifax man is facing a charge after allegedly committing an indecent act at a provincial park.
Halifax Regional Police were called to Long Lake Park around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police say a man and his young son were walking on a trail in the park when they allegedly encountered a naked man masturbating.
The father yelled at the man, who police say quickly dressed and left the area.
Police located and arrested the suspect without incident.
The 53-year-old man is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Aug. 1 to face a charge of committing an indecent act.
