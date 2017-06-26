

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax man is facing a charge after allegedly committing an indecent act at a provincial park.

Halifax Regional Police were called to Long Lake Park around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a man and his young son were walking on a trail in the park when they allegedly encountered a naked man masturbating.

The father yelled at the man, who police say quickly dressed and left the area.

Police located and arrested the suspect without incident.

The 53-year-old man is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Aug. 1 to face a charge of committing an indecent act.