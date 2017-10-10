

CTV Atlantic





A 36-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly threw a sign at a dog, seriously injuring the animal.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a dispute in the area of Davison and West streets at 7:13 p.m. Monday.

Police say a man had been walking a large dog past a home on Davison Street, where there was a small dog barking on the property. Police say the man picked up a small wooden sign on the property and threw it, striking the dog.

When the dog’s owner came out to confront the man, police say the suspect threw another sign, striking the owner.

The owner wasn’t injured, but the dog sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to an animal hospital.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene without incident. Animal Services also responded and took possession of his dog.

The Halifax man was released from custody. He is due in Halifax provincial court on Nov. 21 to face charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and injuring or endangering an animal.