A Halifax man has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty for allegedly allowing his dog to ride in the back of his truck without being in a carrier.

“The regulations are very clear in the Act that states that a person must not transport an animal in a motor vehicle outside the passenger compartment unless the animal is in a secured container or in a manner that prevents distress to the animal,” said Jo-Anne Landsburg, chief provincial inspector of the Nova Scotia SPCA.

Murray Newton has been charged with causing distress to an animal by transporting a dog in the back of a pickup truck without being secured in a carrier, and with failing to provide reasonable protection from injurious cold.

Newton is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on June 7.