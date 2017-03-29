Featured
Halifax man charged with animal cruelty after dog rides in back of truck
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 1:01PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 29, 2017 1:03PM ADT
A Halifax man has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty for allegedly allowing his dog to ride in the back of his truck without being in a carrier.
“The regulations are very clear in the Act that states that a person must not transport an animal in a motor vehicle outside the passenger compartment unless the animal is in a secured container or in a manner that prevents distress to the animal,” said Jo-Anne Landsburg, chief provincial inspector of the Nova Scotia SPCA.
Murray Newton has been charged with causing distress to an animal by transporting a dog in the back of a pickup truck without being secured in a carrier, and with failing to provide reasonable protection from injurious cold.
Newton is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on June 7.
