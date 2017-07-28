Featured
Halifax police seek help identifying suspect after woman assaulted at pizza shop
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man after a woman was assaulted at Randy's Pizza on Agricola Street. (Halifax Regional Police)
Published Friday, July 28, 2017 3:47PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are looking for the man responsible for assaulting a woman at a pizza shop in early July.
Police say the assault happened at Randy’s Pizza on Agricola Street at 1:19 a.m. on July 2.
A 35-year-old woman was found at the scene with head and facial injuries. She was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“At this point in the investigation, it is believed that the victim and the suspect are not known to each other,” Halifax Regional Police said in a statement.
Police say they obtained video from Randy’s Pizza that showed the man assault the woman and then exit the store.
Officers are looking for a light-skinned black man, approximately six feet tall, with short hair.
He was wearing dark pants, a white shirt and a dark jacket at the time of the assault.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
