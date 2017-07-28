

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are looking for the man responsible for assaulting a woman at a pizza shop in early July.

Police say the assault happened at Randy’s Pizza on Agricola Street at 1:19 a.m. on July 2.

A 35-year-old woman was found at the scene with head and facial injuries. She was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“At this point in the investigation, it is believed that the victim and the suspect are not known to each other,” Halifax Regional Police said in a statement.

Police say they obtained video from Randy’s Pizza that showed the man assault the woman and then exit the store.

Officers are looking for a light-skinned black man, approximately six feet tall, with short hair.

He was wearing dark pants, a white shirt and a dark jacket at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.