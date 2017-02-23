

Halifax Regional Police are trying to identify two men who allegedly approached two young girls in separate incidents in the city.

Police say a 15-year-old girl was walking in the area of Duffus Street and Novalea Drive around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when a man in a car pulled up beside her and said hello.

The teen told police the man drove ahead, parked his car on Roome Street, got out of the vehicle and walked towards her. She ran home and notified her mother.

The driver is described as a bald, black man with a dark complexion. He is believed to be in his 30s, is about five-foot-eight, and has a medium build and large eyes. Police say he spoke with an accent and was driving a large grey sedan.

A couple hours later, at 2:45 p.m., police say a 10-year-old girl was walking in the area of Greenpark Close when a man in a car pulled out of an underground parking lot of an apartment building, stopped, motioned to the girl, and told her to get in.

The girl ran home to notify her mother.

The driver is described as a white man in his 30s. He has a medium build, shoulder-length black hair, a goatee, nose piercing, and spoke with a deep voice. He was wearing a dark-coloured T-shirt with white writing and was driving a small black sedan.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.