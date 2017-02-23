Featured
Halifax police seek men who allegedly approached girls in separate incidents
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 1:06PM AST
Last Updated Thursday, February 23, 2017 1:07PM AST
Halifax Regional Police are trying to identify two men who allegedly approached two young girls in separate incidents in the city.
Police say a 15-year-old girl was walking in the area of Duffus Street and Novalea Drive around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when a man in a car pulled up beside her and said hello.
The teen told police the man drove ahead, parked his car on Roome Street, got out of the vehicle and walked towards her. She ran home and notified her mother.
The driver is described as a bald, black man with a dark complexion. He is believed to be in his 30s, is about five-foot-eight, and has a medium build and large eyes. Police say he spoke with an accent and was driving a large grey sedan.
A couple hours later, at 2:45 p.m., police say a 10-year-old girl was walking in the area of Greenpark Close when a man in a car pulled out of an underground parking lot of an apartment building, stopped, motioned to the girl, and told her to get in.
The girl ran home to notify her mother.
The driver is described as a white man in his 30s. He has a medium build, shoulder-length black hair, a goatee, nose piercing, and spoke with a deep voice. He was wearing a dark-coloured T-shirt with white writing and was driving a small black sedan.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Seven cases of measles confirmed in Halifax, risk remains low: health official
- Halifax police seek men who allegedly approached girls in separate incidents
- N.B. hospital workers fire back after cleanliness complaints
- Top court agrees to hear case involving airlines' treatment of obese passengers
- P.E.I. politicians seek to end any debate over where Confederation began