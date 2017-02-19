Featured
Halifax RCMP seek missing Cole Harbour girl
Raquel Raiche-Marsden
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 10:34AM AST
Last Updated Sunday, February 19, 2017 1:53PM AST
UPDATE: NS RCMP confirm Raquel Raiche-Marsden has been located in the Cole Harbour area and is safe.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Halifax RCMP seek missing Cole Harbour girl
- Federal government abandons Sable Island wind project 15 years after its launch
- City of Saint John issues advisory after ‘significant' water main break
- Newfoundland drug bust leads to 11 arrests, prescription trafficking charges
- Fredericton businesses cashing in on recent heavy snowfall
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10