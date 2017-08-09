

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say three people, including a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang, are facing charges after police seized drugs and weapons from a home in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Police executed a search warrant at the Pernix Court home on Aug. 2. Police say a large quantity of drugs, as well as drug and outlaw motorcycle gang-related paraphernalia, were seized from the home. Officers also seized ammunition and firearms, including one that was loaded.

Police say 35-year-old David James Bishop, who they identify as a Hells Angels member, as well as 33-year-old Jacquelyne Anna Brophy and 28-year-old Sara Michelle Walker, all of Cole Harbour, each face the following charges:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (ecstasy)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cannabis resin)

Four counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Two counts of possession of a loaded restricted firearm

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Two counts of possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Bishop is also facing two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

"These charges exemplify the correlation between outlaw motorcycle gangs and criminality," said Cpl. Mike Kerr in a statement. "It is this kind of criminal activity that brings harm and increased violence to our communities."

Bishop was remanded into custody and is due to appear Wednesday in Dartmouth provincial court.

Brophy and Walker were released from custody and are due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Aug. 30.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.