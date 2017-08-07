

The old Baxter’s convenience store building off the highway in Deep Brook, Annapolis County, N.S., has been destroyed by a fire.

Crews with nine water tankers from different fire departments battled the blaze early Monday morning.

No one was injured in the fire but, the structure is a total loss.

The building was previously a general store that was in operation for over 100 years but had been vacant in recent years.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.