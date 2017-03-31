Featured
Husband of N.S. immigration minister found not criminally responsible in assault case
Maroun Diab, husband of Nova Scotia Justice Minister Lena Diab, arrives at provincial court in Halifax on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Diab, charged with assault and uttering threats against the cabinet minister in relation to an incident at the couple's home, has been sent for a psychiatric assessment. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 11:20AM ADT
HALIFAX -- The husband of Nova Scotia's immigration minister is undergoing a 45-day psychiatric assessment after being declared not criminally responsible for allegedly assaulting, threatening and choking his wife on New Year's Eve.
Chris Hansen of the Public Prosecution Service said today that the finding came last week after Maroun Diab underwent a previous psychiatric evaluation.
Hansen says the results of the current assessment will be provided to the Criminal Review Board, which will decide how to proceed.
Diab had been released on a series of conditions in January, including one prohibiting him from having any contact with his wife, Lena Diab, and two other people, but was then admitted to hospital again.
Halifax police said he was arrested early New Year's Day after they received a call shortly before midnight from the Diabs' home near Mount Saint Vincent University.
Lena Diab, a lawyer and business owner, was appointed Nova Scotia's first female justice minister after winning office in October 2013, and was named to the immigration portfolio in 2015.
The Department of Justice website says someone found not criminally responsible could receive an absolute discharge, a conditional discharge or be kept in hospital.
