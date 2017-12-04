

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught firing a BB gun at people in Lower Sackville, N.S.

The RCMP received a report before noon Friday that someone was firing a BB gun at employees of a business on Sackville Drive.

Police allege a young man in a third-floor apartment was firing the BB gun through an open window at the business and employees.

Officers arrested the man and seized a pellet gun.

No one was injured.

Police say the man has been charged with assault with a weapon. Further charges are pending.

The man was released from custody and is due in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.