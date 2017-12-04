Featured
Man, 18, accused of firing BB gun at people in Lower Sackville
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, December 4, 2017 3:47PM AST
An 18-year-old man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught firing a BB gun at people in Lower Sackville, N.S.
The RCMP received a report before noon Friday that someone was firing a BB gun at employees of a business on Sackville Drive.
Police allege a young man in a third-floor apartment was firing the BB gun through an open window at the business and employees.
Officers arrested the man and seized a pellet gun.
No one was injured.
Police say the man has been charged with assault with a weapon. Further charges are pending.
The man was released from custody and is due in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.