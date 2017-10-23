

CTV Atlantic





A man has been arrested after a woman was allegedly held against her will in a Moncton apartment building Monday morning.

Codiac Regional RCMP say they were called to West Lane around 11 a.m. to a complaint of a woman being held against her will.

Police say after about two-and-a-half hours, a man was taken into custody.

A woman who was also in the apartment at the time was uninjured, according to police.

Police did not say whether charges have been laid.