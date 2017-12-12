

CTV Atlantic





A 46-year-old man has been arrested following a standoff at a home in the Halifax area.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a home on Evans Avenue in Fairview at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that a man had allegedly assaulted a woman and a male youth. Police say the parties are all known to one another.

There was a large police presence outside the home Tuesday morning after the man barricaded himself inside. Officers negotiated with the man to leave his residence.

"Somebody called somebody and the next thing you know, we've been here having a standoff for about seven hours, I would say," the suspect told CTV Atlantic's Bruce Frisko over the phone shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police obtained a warrant and entered the home using a battering ram around 11 a.m. The man was then arrested and taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation. There is no word on charges at this time.

The suspect's girlfriend and her son said they were happy to finally be able to return home, and also relieved to see their dog, who spent the morning inside the home.

"I didn't know what was going to happen. I'm happy he's alright," said Jonathan Stewart of his dog.

A section of Evans Avenue was closed to traffic for several hours Tuesday morning. It has since reopened.





Police just entered house. Battering ram pic.twitter.com/IF2C6oF6sx — Bruce Frisko (@BruceFriskoCTV) December 12, 2017

Halifax Police reportedly getting ready to enter house. Warrant ready. Battering ram in scene. Son of GF tells @CTVAtlantic he gave them a key early this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ei0UOvmUXJ — Bruce Frisko (@BruceFriskoCTV) December 12, 2017

Large police presence in Fairview Neighbours say they been here since about 4:00 AM. pic.twitter.com/QfvK1sF61W — Bruce Frisko (@BruceFriskoCTV) December 12, 2017

Suspect in standoff wants a cigarette. Police bum one from neighbor to comply. pic.twitter.com/pI6GroR8Uz — Bruce Frisko (@BruceFriskoCTV) December 12, 2017

Room mate of suspect tells @CTVAtlantic he thinks trouble started after a party last night. Too much alcohol. pic.twitter.com/fmcCwPTZN4 — Bruce Frisko (@BruceFriskoCTV) December 12, 2017