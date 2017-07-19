

CTV Atlantic





A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with a collision that claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman near Sackville, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the collision on Route 106 in Frosty Hollow, N.B. around 10 p.m. Sunday.

The driver was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Police say the Sackville woman died from her injuries on Tuesday.

A passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

On Tuesday, police said they were looking for information about a red 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck that may have been seen with the Corolla before the crash, or that may have stopped at the scene of the crash.

Police have determined the vehicle was a factor in the crash, and the driver has been charged with dangerous driving causing death.

Patrick Cole appeared in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday. He has been remanded pending a bail hearing on Friday.