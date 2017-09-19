

CTV Atlantic





A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman was found dead in her home outside Tatamagouche, N.S.

Colchester District RCMP responded to a 911 call at a home on Clarks Road in nearby Bayhead, N.S., shortly before 12 a.m. Monday.

A 58-year-old woman was found dead at the scene. Police located a suspect, who they say fled in a vehicle.

The officers followed the man and found him near Lockerby Memorial Cemetery on Highway 6 in Tatamagouche, N.S.

Police say the officers spoke to the 49-year-old man, who was inside his vehicle, and gunfire was exchanged before 7 a.m. Monday.

Police say the suspect was wounded and taken to hospital, where he remains in police custody.

Ernie “Junior” Ross Duggan of Bayhead, N.S. has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the incidents.

Police say his court appearance has yet to be scheduled, due to his medical condition.

The Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation into the homicide.

The RCMP has referred the shooting incident to Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team, which is now investigating.

Meanwhile, Tatamagouche residents are mourning the loss of Susie Butlin, who was well known in the community. People living in the village say Butlin worked in real estate and also as a cook at the Tatamagouche Train Station Inn.

CTV News has confirmed two international students were living in Butlin’s home. The Chignecto-Central School Board says both students have been offered counselling and support.

The incident prompted the closure of schools in the Tatamagouche area Monday. Tatamagouche Elementary School and North Colchester High School reopened Tuesday.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Dan MacIntosh and Marie Adsett



