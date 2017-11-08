

CTV Atlantic





A man has died after he crashed his ATV in Glace Bay, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to 99 Connaught Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the 37-year-old man lost control of his ATV and ended up in the ditch.

He was taken to the Glace Bay General Hospital with serious injuries. He later died of his injuries.

The ATV has been seized for mechanical inspection as police investigate the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.