

CTV Atlantic





A 27-year-old man is facing a number of charges after a stolen vehicle crashed through a fence and flipped onto the Stadacona Base in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of the vehicle going through the intersection of Almon Street and Gottigen Street at high speed around 11 p.m., Saturday night.

Police say the driver hit a fence, sending the vehicle airborne.

It then flipped and landed on military base property.

Officers say they later determined the vehicle had been stolen by someone known to the owner, who had reportedly been assaulted by the suspect at the 6200 block of London Street.

The man is now facing charges of theft of motor vehicle, assault causing bodily harm, choking to overcome, breaches, dangerous operation and impaired operation and refusal.

He is being held in custody until he is scheduled to appear in Halifax court on Monday, Sept. 25.