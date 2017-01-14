Featured
Man found dead underneath car in N.B.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 2:27PM AST
Last Updated Saturday, January 14, 2017 5:40PM AST
A New Brunswick man died in Dieppe Saturday morning after he was run over by his own vehicle.
The 67-year-old from Scoudouc was found dead underneath his car outside the Dieppe Market around 7:30 a.m.
The hood of the car was up and the vehicle was in drive.
“It looks like the deceased had a mechanical issue with his vehicle, and would have been likely in front of his vehicle when it rolled over him,” said Sgt. Andre Pepin of Codiac RCMP.
The victim's name has not been released, but he is believed to be the husband of one of the market vendors.
RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to come forward with information.
