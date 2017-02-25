

CTV Atlantic





A man has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Dartmouth Saturday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened around 1 p.m. along the path between Albro Lake Road and Farrell Street.

Officers say a man had suffered a stab wound and he was sent to hospital with what are described as serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a short black man. Police did not provide any more details.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.