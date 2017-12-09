

CTV Atlantic





A man is in hospital with what police describe as "significant injuries" following a stabbing on Fredericton's north side.

Sgt. Sean Clark of the Fredericton Police Force says officers were called to the scene around 10 p.m. Friday.

Clark told our newsroom Saturday morning that two young adult males were involved in the incident.

"A weapon was used on one of the males, which resulted in a fairly serious injury," said Clark.

"We have the suspect in custody and he's being charged with aggravated assault."

Police did not say where on the north side the alleged stabbing incident took place.

The victim remained in hospital as of Saturday morning but is expected to recover from his injuries, said Clark.

It was one of 32 calls for service that Fredericton police responded to on Friday night.

Clark said a pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Forest Hill area on Friday evening.

He said the driver has been charged in connection with the incident, which remains under investigation.