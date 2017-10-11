

Halifax District RCMP say there has been a happy ending to a search for a missing elderly woman on Nova Scotia’s Eastern Shore.

Police said Elizabeth Kanigsberg’s neighbours went to check on her Tuesday evening, and grew concerned when they realized she wasn’t at her East Petpeswick, N.S. home.

Police said 87-year-old Kanigsberg was seen by family members at 4 p.m. Monday. Police also determined she was at her home Tuesday morning, and they believed she was in the Jeddore, N.S. area later that morning.

However, police said Kanigsberg’s vehicle and personal belongings were accounted for when they checked her home Tuesday evening.

A search and rescue team, along with a Halifax Regional Police K9 unit, began searching the Petpeswick area Tuesday evening, and continued to search Wednesday.

Petpeswick is located roughly 50 kilometers east of Halifax.

Police released an update Wednesday afternoon, saying Kanigsberg has been found and is safe.