

CTV Atlantic





Police are hoping the public will be able to identify a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Debert, N.S., that sent two motorcyclists to hospital.

Colchester District RCMP say shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a grey car – possibly a Toyota Corolla – left the scene after a collision with the motorcycle on MacElmon Road.

The two people on the motorcycle were treated for minor injuries.

Police say the car left the scene at a high rate of speed and they are hoping to locate the vehicle’s owner.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run are asked to contact Colchester District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.