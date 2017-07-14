Featured
Motorcyclists sent to hospital following hit-and-run in Debert
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, July 14, 2017 2:31PM ADT
Police are hoping the public will be able to identify a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Debert, N.S., that sent two motorcyclists to hospital.
Colchester District RCMP say shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a grey car – possibly a Toyota Corolla – left the scene after a collision with the motorcycle on MacElmon Road.
The two people on the motorcycle were treated for minor injuries.
Police say the car left the scene at a high rate of speed and they are hoping to locate the vehicle’s owner.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run are asked to contact Colchester District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
