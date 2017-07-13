

CTV Atlantic





A young dog found injured, starving to death and severely dehydrated is recovering at the vet after being rescued by Kent County Animal Rescue.

The lab mix was found at New Brunswick’s Main River Bridge, near Rexton. It took a veterinarian several hours to remove more than 1,000 maggots from his hips and tail area.

The animal also had a number of puncture wounds, but veterinary technician Kelli Cormier says he’s doing much better now.

“He was in critical care for a number of days,” says Cormier. “He starting to be out of the woods now. The wound management will go on for a number of weeks because we'll have to take care of that.”

Cormier says this case is up there with some of the worst she's seen.

With some continued care, the young dog is expected to make a full recovery.