

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- The New Brunswick government has tabled an $815.3 million capital budget for 2018-2019, but most of the money goes to maintenance or continuation of previously announced projects.

Finance Minister Cathy Rogers says there is $28.1 million in new spending.

She says the multi-year capital plan to upgrade roads, schools and hospitals will continue through 2020.

Rogers says the Liberal government has spent $46 million in energy retrofits and renewable energy upgrades, and a further $20.3 million will be spent next year.

Exact details of the spending won't be released until each government department presents their spending estimates in the legislature.