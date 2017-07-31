Featured
N.B. man sticks to guilty plea in 2016 murder in Miramichi
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Monday, July 31, 2017 2:40PM ADT
MIRAMICHI, N.B. -- A 20-year-old New Brunswick man is sticking with his original plea of guilty in the second-degree murder of a Miramichi man last year.
Brandon Blake Colford pleaded guilty in January to killing 49-year-old Michael Mark Ryan.
Ryan's body was found inside his home in Miramichi's east end on April 23, 2016.
In May of this year, Colford told the Court of Queen's Bench that he planned to withdraw the guilty plea.
However, on Monday, the court was told that Colford will stick with the original plea and await sentencing.
Sentencing has been set for Sept. 1.
