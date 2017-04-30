Featured
N.B. RCMP seek missing Cap-Pelé woman
Robyn Savoury of Cap-Pelé, N.B. has not been since April 22. (RCMP)
Published Sunday, April 30, 2017 12:01PM ADT
The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 32-year-old Cap-Pelé, N.B. woman.
It is believed that Robyn Savoury left her home around 5:30 a.m. on April 22, with a woman that was driving a dark coloured SUV. Savoury has not been seen or been in contact with friends and family since, who say it is unusual for her not tell them where she is.
A message posted to Savoury’s Facebook account on April 21 says she was going to Moncton. Police say it is possible she may have gone to Ontario, but that has not been confirmed.
Savoury is described as around five-foot-four inches tall and weighs 130 to150 pounds. The last time she was seen her hair was bright pink.
She also has multiple tattoos, including a heart with a rose and the words "Mom and Dad" on her right shoulder, as well as three butterflies and Winnie the Pooh on her left shoulder.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.
