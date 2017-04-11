

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old boy last seen boarding a bus in Miramichi.

Police say Eric Paul of the Metepenagiag (Red Bank) First Nation boarded the Maritime Bus around 9:40 a.m. Monday.

They believe he may have exited the bus somewhere between Miramichi and Moncton. He was reported missing to police around 2:55 p.m. Monday.

Paul hasn’t been heard from since, despite efforts to locate him.

Paul is described as being tall and slim, at five-feet-eleven inches tall and 145 pounds. He has short, dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey pants, a black hooded sweater with white lettering, and a black baseball cap.

Anyone who may have seen Paul, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the RCMP.